The Assam government today announced its budget with a major focus on infrastructure development. The state has announced new projects and allocations worth over Rs 55,000 crore in partnership with the Government of India.

The investment will focus on improving connectivity, reducing travel time and supporting economic growth across Assam and the Northeast.

The budget focuses on new roadways, high-speed corridors, railway connectivity, airport expansion and metro corridor plans. Here is the full list of major projects announced and the amount allocated for each project.

Metro Rail along the Guwahati Ring Road

The Assam government announced plans for a metro rail system along the Guwahati Ring Road. A feasibility study will be carried out to examine the possibility of building the metro over or alongside the Ring Road.

The proposed project aims to reduce traffic congestion in Guwahati and support the development of satellite towns around the city.

Rs 4,954 crore for Guwahati Ring Road

The state has allocated Rs 4,954 crore for the 121-km Guwahati Ring Road project. It includes a 55-km greenfield northern bypass, a 3-km six-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra, and the widening of NH-27 to six lanes.

Once completed, the Ring Road will help ease traffic congestion in Guwahati by diverting long-distance vehicles away from the city.

Allocations for more road projects

The government is also working with the Centre on three other important projects:

Four-laning of the Baihata Chariali–Mission Chariali road in Tezpur for Rs 13,812 crore.

An elevated corridor from Guwahati Airport to Jalukbari, costing Rs 3,423 crore.

A new bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Morigaon and Darrang.

These projects are expected to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion

New high-speed road plans

The Assam government also announced plans for new high-speed roads in the state. The Government of India will prepare the alignment and project plans for Barapani-Guwahati and Guwahati-Siliguri access-controlled corridors.

The state government will also prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for more such road projects in the future.

Rs 22,864 crore for Silchar High-Speed Corridor

The state has allocated Rs 22,864 crore for the Greenfield Silchar High-Speed Corridor. The project is expected to improve connectivity between Guwahati and Silchar by reducing travel time from around 8 hours and 30 minutes to nearly 5 hours once it is completed.

Greenfield airport project at Silchar

The Assam government also announced a new Rs 2,134-crore Greenfield Airport at Doloo, Silchar, in partnership with the Airports Authority of India.

The project is currently under consideration by the Public Investment Board, and the state government is taking steps to facilitate its early development.