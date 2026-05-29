Commuters across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar are set to benefit from faster metro connectivity after approval was granted for the extended phase of Mumbai Metro Line 5A, a project that will take the total corridor length to more than 34 km.

Sharing the latest update on social media, AIR News Mumbai stated that the approval has been sanctioned for the extended phase of the Metro P5 project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), aimed at providing “comfortable and rapid travel.” The post further added that the total length of the corridor has now crossed 34 km, making it the largest metro corridor in the region.

In a post shared in April, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated works worth Rs 18,130.55 have been approved for Mumbai Metro Line 5A (Phase I and II). Announcing the project details, he mentioned that the 34.21-km corridor with 19 stations would “enhance connectivity across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar” and benefit around 69 lakh citizens. Fadnavis further added that the metro corridor is expected to lessen the travel time across some of the fastest-growing urban centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

मुंबई महानगर प्रदेशात आरामदायी आणि जलद प्रवासाच्या दृष्टीने मेट्रो ५ या महत्त्वाच्या प्रकल्पाच्या विस्तारित टप्प्याला मंजुरी मिळाली आहे. त्यामुळे या मेट्रोमार्गाची एकूण लांबी ३४ किलोमीटरपेक्षा जास्त झाली असून ती या क्षेत्रातली सर्वात मोठी मेट्रो मार्गिका ठरली आहे. #MumbaiMetro pic.twitter.com/HZ7gwwsmTb — AIR News Mumbai, आकाशवाणी मुंबई (@airnews_mumbai) May 28, 2026

Metro Line 5A extension: What is the project all about?

According to the official documents released by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Metro Line 5A is an extension of the under-construction Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5. The extension will operate from Durgadi in Kalyan to Ulhasnagar, covering 11.829 km through seven elevated stations, namely Durgadi, Khadakpada, Bhoirwadi, Shanti Nagar, Shivaji Chowk, Shivaji Path, and Ulhasnagar.

MMRDA termed the project a crucial metro link that will interlink the rapidly expanding urban centres of Kalyan, Dombivili, and Ulhasnagar with the wider metro network.

The project will provide interchanges with Metro Line 12 (Kalyan-Taloja) at Kalyan station and the Central Railway suburban network at Kalyan Junction. This will enhance access to Navi Mumbai, Taloja, and other parts of the metropolitan region.

How commuters in Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar will benefit from Metro Line 5 A

As per the route map released by the authorities, the larger Metro Line 5 corridor will pass through key locations, including Kapurbawdi, Anjur Phata, Balkum, Purna, Kalher, Dhamankar, Bhiwandi, Naka, Rajnoli, Temghar, and Kalyan, before heading towards Ulhasnagar.

According to MMRDA, the extension is designed to serve dense residential, commercial, and industrial areas like Shivaji Path, Khadakpada, Bhoirwadi, Shivaji Chowk, Shanti Nagar and Ulhasnagar. The authority stated that the project will decrease road congestion, lessen fuel consumption, and ease pressure on Central Railway’s suburban services, particularly around Kalyan Junction.

Fadnavis, while announcing the approval, said the project would “enhance connectivity across Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar” and help reduce travel time by 40-50 per cent.

MMRDA further stated that the corridor will offer air-conditioned travel and offer a more comfortable commuting option for office goers, daily commuters and students. Once operational, the corridor is expected to enhance access between residential areas, commercial centres and industrial hubs across the eastern Mumbai Metropolitan Region.