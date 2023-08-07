Delhi metro: 30 underground stations 5G-ready, more to be upgraded soon

Nearly 30 underground Delhi metro stations have been upgraded with the required infrastructure for 5G connectivity. A Senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said that a 5G-compatible in-building solution has been deployed at 29 stations, The Hindu reported. He added that the tunnel sections need an addition of 3,300-3,600 MHz cards in repeaters for 5G coverage. That work is “progressively under installation and commissioning”, as per the official.

Once this work is done in all underground stations, no other upgrades will be needed to make 5G internet accessible for commuters. The DMRC is yet to finalise a timeline for the completion of the entire process, the report added.

Telecom providers like Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vi have been advised to give 5G connectivity at various underground stations.

“While 29 stations have the infrastructure to support 5G, the rest are being upgraded by our infrastructure providers and should be ready in the next four months,” the official was quoted as saying.

Delhi metro expands UPI payment mode across its network

In a move that will shed the load on the pockets of metro commuters, the DMRC earlier extended the UPI payment option at its Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and ticket/customer care counters across its network.

The TVMs at 125 stations were recently upgraded to offer faster, secure and more convenient modes of payments for commuters to streamline the ticketing services.

The DMRC recently launched the DMRC TRAVEL, a mobile app for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile QR tickets.