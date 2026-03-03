Mumbai’s residential property market reached a 14-year peak in February 2026, recording 13,029 property registrations and contributing Rs 1,134 crore to the state treasury in stamp duty collections. This represents an 8% increase in registration volumes and a massive 21% jump in revenue compared to the same period last year.

The data suggests a massive tilt toward high-value luxury homes, as residential sales now account for 80% of all city transactions. While volumes grew steadily, the disproportionate rise in revenue indicates that expensive apartments are driving the current market frenzy across the city.

Luxury and mid-segment homes dominate the sales mix

The composition of Mumbai’s housing market is undergoing a significant change as buyers move away from entry-level properties. Transactions for homes priced above Rs 5 crore rose to 8% of the total market, while the Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore segment climbed to 20%. In contrast, affordable housing priced below Rs 1 crore saw its share drop from 46% to 40% over the last twelve months. This movement toward premium inventory is the primary reason why the government’s revenue grew nearly three times faster than the actual number of units sold.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director of Knight Frank India, noted in the report: “Demand remains largely end-user driven, with the mid-to-premium segments gaining traction, while suburban markets continue to dominate on the back of improving connectivity and expanding infrastructure.”

Western Suburbs emerge as the city’s primary growth engine

The geographical focus of Mumbai’s real estate activity has narrowed significantly toward the Western Suburbs, which now command 57% of the total market share. This is a sharp increase from the 49% recorded in February 2025. Meanwhile, the Central Suburbs saw their contribution dip to 30%. Core city areas like South Mumbai and Central Mumbai remained static or saw slight declines in their share of the pie, largely due to high entry costs and a lack of new land parcels for development.

The Knight Frank India report states: “The Western Suburbs have further consolidated their leadership, reinforcing their position as the city’s most active housing corridor.”

Apartment sizes remain focused on 1,000 sq ft threshold

Despite the increase in spending, Mumbaikars continue to show a strong preference for functional, compact living spaces. Properties measuring up to 1,000 sq ft accounted for 81% of all registrations during the month. The most popular size remains the 500 to 1,000 sq ft bracket, making up 45% of all deals. However, there is a slow but steady increase in the demand for larger apartments exceeding 1,000 sq ft, as affluent buyers prioritize improved living standards and permanent ownership over smaller, transitional homes.

Shishir Baijal further observed in the Knight Frank India analysis: “Mumbai’s residential market is not merely witnessing a cyclical upswing, it is demonstrating structural stability, infrastructure-led growth, and long-term confidence.”

Infrastructure projects act as a catalyst for suburban demand

The record-breaking performance in February is being tied directly to the massive capital expenditure by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Major projects like the Coastal Road and various link corridors are making once-distant suburban pockets more accessible to the central business districts. This connectivity is encouraging buyers to commit to long-term purchases in the suburbs, where they can find a better balance of price and lifestyle amenities compared to the saturated island city.

The report by Knight Frank India mentions: “The BMC’s largest-ever budget, with its continued emphasis on transformative infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Road and key link corridors, is expected to further reinforce this positive trajectory.”

Stamp duty revenue hits record levels for the state

The state exchequer has been the primary beneficiary of the premiumization trend, with the Rs 1,134 crore collected in February marking the highest ever for this specific month. The data reveals that even when monthly volumes fluctuate—as seen in the 22% dip in registrations from December 2025 to January 2026—the revenue remains resilient because the value of each individual transaction is climbing. This ensures that the government maintains a steady stream of income regardless of minor monthly variations in unit sales.

The analysis by Knight Frank India concludes: “This sustained momentum is a testament to the inherent strength and depth of Mumbai’s residential sector.”