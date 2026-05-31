Mumbai’s residential property market continued to show strong economic momentum in May 2026, with home registrations touching the highest level for the month in 14 years and generating over Rs 1,051 crore in stamp duty revenue for the Maharashtra government.

According to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps analysed by Knight Frank India, Mumbai recorded 12,315 property registrations in May under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, reflecting sustained strength in the city’s housing economy despite broader market uncertainties.

The latest figures marked a 7% rise compared to the 11,565 registrations recorded in May last year, making it the strongest May performance for Mumbai’s property market since at least 2013.

Housing demand keeps Mumbai economy resilient

The sharp rise in registrations show how the housing sector continues to remain a major driver of Mumbai’s urban economy, supporting government revenues, construction activity and consumer spending.

Knight Frank India said the strong numbers reflected “the depth of end-user demand and confidence in the city’s housing market”, even as economic conditions remain volatile globally.

The report also revealed that Mumbai has consistently maintained monthly property registrations above the 11,000 mark in recent periods, showing stable demand from homebuyers despite fluctuations in interest rates and market conditions.

Stamp duty collections cross Rs 1,000 crore

The surge in registrations also translated into significant revenue for the state government through stamp duty collections.

According to the report, Maharashtra earned over Rs 1,051 crore from stamp duty collections in May 2026 alone, reinforcing the real estate sector’s importance to the state’s fiscal health.

However, while registration volumes rose, stamp duty collections saw a marginal 1% decline year-on-year. Analysts attributed this to changes in the transaction mix, indicating that buyers may have shifted towards comparatively lower-value properties.

On a month-on-month basis, registrations fell 14% from April levels, while stamp duty collections declined 9% during the same period.

Real estate emerges as economic stabilizer

Industry experts said Mumbai’s residential market has become one of the key stabilising forces for the broader economy, especially amid global geopolitical tensions and concerns around inflation and growth.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said the sustained demand show improving affordability dynamics and continued preference for homeownership among buyers.

“Mumbai’s residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with May 2026 recording the strongest performance for the month in more than a decade,” Baijal said.

He added that despite some moderation in transaction values, “overall market fundamentals remain robust”.

Property sector’s wider economic impact

The strong performance of Mumbai’s property market has wider implications for the economy, given the sector’s linkages with industries such as cement, steel, banking, interiors, logistics and employment generation.

The rise in registrations also comes at a time when the real estate sector is increasingly being viewed as a key contributor to urban economic growth and government revenue generation.

According to Knight Frank’s analysis, May 2026 registrations surpassed the previous May peaks of around 12,000 units in 2024 and 11,565 units in 2025.