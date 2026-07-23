Retail store operator Vishal Mega Mart reported its Q1FY27 profit after tax at Rs 259 crore, rising over 25% year-on-year from Rs 206 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the profit rose 54% from Rs 168 crore posted in Q4FY26.

For the quarter ended June, the retail operator’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,727 crore, expanding 18% from Rs 3,140 crore posted in Q1FY25. On a sequential basis, the revenue jumped 19% from Rs 3,114 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Vishal Mega Mart EBITDA rises 18%

Vishal Mega Mart’s Q1FY27 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at Rs 544 crore, advancing 18% from Rs 459 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

For the April-June quarter, the company opened 27 gross new stores, of which 10 stores were in South India. The firm’s same-store sales growth stood at 10%. As of June 2026, its total store count in India stood at 819 stores.

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Commenting on the financial results, Gunender Kapur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Vishal Mega Mart, said, “While elevated inflation weighed on demand environment in Q1, we expect the impact to taper down in the subsequent quarters. We remain confident and excited about the journey ahead, underpinned by strong fundamentals of our business and continued execution of our growth strategy.”

Vishal Mega Mart share price

Following the announcement of results, the company’s stock fell nearly 2% in the intraday session. Over the past one month, the company’s share price has declined over 9%, while over the past six months it has decreased by more than 10%.