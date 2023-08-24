Bengal to unveil incentives to attract investments: Mitra

West Bengal will unveil a clutch of policy measures during the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit to attract investment to the state, Chief Minister’s Principal Chief Advisor Amit Mitra said on Wednesday.

“Several policies are in the process, which you will hear about at the Bengal Global Business Summit. Besides, there are several interesting policies that the government is working on,” Mitra said on the sidelines of an investor roadshow here in collaboration with the Confederation of Industry (CII).

The state has a stable government, that works with the industry and provides seamless services which will attract many investors to newer areas in the state, he said.

Also Read West Bengal to receive investment of Rs 1 trillion in maritime sector, says Sarbananda Sonowal



“The Cabinet has passed some of them and… in the Bengal investment summit there will a burst of policy areas, all of which promote greater investment,” Mitra said. A total of 40 countries have participated in the roadshows this year, he said.

“I think there is a feeling in the air among people abroad, as well as entrepreneurs at home, that Bengal is the place to go,” he said.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employs 55,000 people in West Bengal and will add another 15,000 in the new campus. “If we have 65,000 people in TCS, it will be larger than Bengaluru,” Mitra said, adding that Jio is setting up a data centre, while Cognizant is employing 22,000 people, and Wipro 12,000 people in the state.

Speaking at the event, ITC Executive Director Sumant Bhargavan said: “We’re investing in our 20th factory in Uluberia, which is going to be a personal care factory.”

“We expect even greater investment offers in the upcoming Bengal Global Investment Summit to be held on November 21-22. We expect more sectors to emerge and also expect that international participation with technology-focussed entities will be a new development,” Mitra added.

Mitra said the government has focussed on macro management and fiscal and revenue deficit management. It has scaled up capital expenditure as well as investment in agriculture.

Business Leaders of West Bengal spoke about their experiences of working in the state across manufacturing, health care, food processing, education, startup, hospitality and logistics sectors and highlighted the huge industry potential of the state.