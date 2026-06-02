Transrail Lighting has secured new orders worth Rs 575 crore, mainly in its power transmission and distribution (T&D) business. The company also received orders in its civil construction and pole businesses.

The company said the latest wins include a 500 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line project for a major customer, supply of products in international markets, a specialised civil construction project, and pole supply contracts.

Strong strong growth visibility: Rs 400 crore L1 pipeline

Apart from the fresh order wins, Transrail Lighting said it currently holds the lowest bidder (L1) position for projects worth around Rs 400 crore.

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The company added that it continues to see a strong bidding pipeline in both domestic and international markets. According to the management, its healthy order book and steady flow of new opportunities provide visibility for future growth.

Commenting on the development, Randeep Narang, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transrail Lighting, said, “With a very strong unexecuted orderbook and an encouraging bidding pipeline, we are well positioned to sustain the growth momentum while maintaining execution discipline and delivering sustainable margins.”

About Transrail Lighting

Transrail Lighting is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business and diversified operations across civil, railways, poles and lighting, and solar EPC.

It is a global enterprise with a footprint in 63 countries across five continents. It provides turnkey solutions, including designing, engineering, supply, manufacturing, construction and testing services, across its business verticals, which include transmission lines, substations, civil construction, railways, solar, and pole and lighting businesses.

As part of its power T&D business, Transrail has large-scale manufacturing facilities in India for galvanized lattice towers, overhead conductors and galvanized monopoles, in addition to a well-accredited tower testing facility.

Transrail Lighting Share price

The share price of Transrail Lighting has gained 1.03% in the intraday trading session from the previous day close. The stock has declined 22.53% in past six months and 12.05% so far this year.