Reliance Infrastructure has entered the artificial intelligence space by launching three AI-focused subsidiaries- Reliance AI World Private, Reliance AI Apex Private, and Reliance AI One Private.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has started incorporating AI and related technology-driven activities into its business framework as part of its expansion into new-age technologies. “Reliance Infrastructure, as a step to participate in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and allied new-age technologies, has through its subsidiaries, undertaken certain enabling steps to incorporate AI and related technology-driven activities within its business framework,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

The share price of Reliance Infrastructure surged 5% in the opening trade following the news.

About Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure is a part of the Anil D Ambani Reliance Group. It operates across infrastructure, engineering, construction, power and defence sectors. Founded in 1929, the company has developed projects in roads, metro rail and energy, and is also engaged in EPC services for infrastructure projects.

Reliance Infrastructure Q4FY26

In its Q4FY26, Reliance Infrastructure has posted a sharp decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 918.07, citing higher expenses.

During Q4FY26, the company’s total income fell to Rs 4,154.34 crore. Expenses, which include multiple components, increased to Rs 5,419.87 crore in the reporting period from Rs 4,827.97 crore in Q4FY25.

The cost of power purchased during the said quarter increased to Rs 3,285.68 crore.

For the entire FY26, the net profit dipped to Rs 2,900.23 crore from Rs 4,937.52 crore recorded in FY25. The annual income came down to Rs 20,862.03 crore in FY26 from Rs 23,999.29 crore in the preceding fiscal.



Reliance Infrastructure share price

Reliance Infrastructure shares has fell 7.89% in last three months. On year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 44.97%.