As India’s digital finance ecosystem races beyond standalone payments into integrated enterprise infrastructure, B2B banking fintech and RegTech platform PaySprint is positioning itself as a one-stop operating layer for businesses seeking connected, compliant and scalable financial systems.

Founded in December 2020, PaySprint entered the market with a focused objective: solving the growing problem of fragmented financial operations faced by enterprises, fintechs and financial institutions. Businesses were often juggling collections, payouts, reconciliation, verification and compliance across multiple disconnected systems, creating inefficiencies, operational delays and rising compliance risks.

To address this gap, the company launched SprintNXT, a unified business banking switch that combined collections, payouts and reconciliation into a single operational layer. Over the last few years, PaySprint has steadily expanded its platform ecosystem with products spanning verification, escrow, software escrow and contract lifecycle management.

Integrated infrastructure stack

Today, the company offers an integrated infrastructure stack through platforms such as SprintVerify, SprintEXcrow, SprintEX-Code and SprintContractX, targeting banks, NBFCs, fintech firms and enterprises seeking scalable and compliant digital financial systems.

“India’s digital financial ecosystem had scaled rapidly, but businesses were still managing operations through fragmented systems,” said S. Anand, Founder and CEO of PaySprint.

“We did not want to build just another payment product. The idea was to create the infrastructure layer that connects collections, payouts, verification, escrow and compliance into one coherent architecture,” he added.

PaySprint’s verification platform, SprintVerify, provides APIs for KYC, KYB, bank verification and background checks, while its no-code gateway CANDY and white-label SaaS platform Click2Verify are aimed at simplifying onboarding and compliance workflows for businesses.

The company has also moved aggressively into digital escrow solutions through SprintEXcrow, which enables secure multi-party transactions for sectors such as lending, marketplaces and real estate with real-time visibility, milestone-based releases and tamper-proof audit trails.

Another key focus area is contract lifecycle management. Through SprintContractX, enterprises can digitally manage agreements from drafting and approvals to e-signatures, obligation tracking and renewals, reducing manual processes and improving audit readiness.

PaySprint has further developed SprintEX-Code to address software and source-code escrow requirements, particularly for regulated entities such as banks and NBFCs seeking stronger business continuity and IP protection frameworks.

As digital finance adoption deepens beyond metros, PaySprint is now eyeing expansion across tier-two and tier-three markets, positioning itself as a full-stack infrastructure partner for India’s evolving financial ecosystem.