Infrastructure major KEC International has secured a work order worth Rs 1,002 across its business vertices. In an exchange filing, the company said that its transmission and distribution vertical has secured an order for 220/132 kV transmission lines and cabling in India.

Additionally, KEC International has also secured an order for a 400 kV transmission line from an international client. Furthermore, the company stated that it has also received another order for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

KEC International MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said that with the latest order wins, the company’s year-to-date order intake has reached Rs 21,300 crore.

“These orders have significantly strengthened our T&D order book, led by the significant composite order secured in India T&D. The addition of this order has further diversified our customer mix in the India T&D order book.”, Kejriwal said in a statement.

KEC’s Rs 1,020 crore order

KEC International’s latest Rs 1,002 crore work order comes just weeks after its previous mega work order. On February 3, the company received another Rs 1,020 crore work order across civil construction, transportation and transmission and distribution vertices.

On February 3, KEC International secured a work order for order construction of a multispeciality hospital from a renowned healthcare player in Central India. Additionally, the company’s transportation vertical has secured an order to construct a railway siding for a private player in central India.

KEC International Q3 performance

KEC International reported a 12 per cent YoY revenue growth in the third quarter of FY26. The company posted revenue of Rs 6,001 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 5,349 crore in Q3 FY26.

Despite strong revenue growth, KEC International reported a marginal decline in profit in the quarter. The company’s revenue slid to Rs 127 crore in the December quarter of FY26 from a profit of Rs 129 crore in the consolidated quarter of the previous fiscal year.

KEC International share price

KEC International stock closed up 1.5% per cent higher today.

In the last one year, KEC International’s share price has declined by 21 per cent.