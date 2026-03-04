One42 Golf Course Road, Experion’s ultra-luxury residential development, has recorded its highest traded unit at over ₹45 crore, marking a new price benchmark for luxury homes beyond Golf Links, Gurgaon.

The residence was transacted at over ₹1 lakh per sq. ft. of carpet area. With just over 100 ultra-luxury residences, One42 Golf Course Road has been conceived as a low-density enclave for buyers who place a premium on space, discretion, and build quality.

Sales at One42 Golf Course Road

Sales at One42 Golf Course Road are conducted strictly by invitation only, reinforcing the project’s positioning as a curated residential address.

“This transaction establishes a clear benchmark for pricing at the very top end of the market. One42 Golf Course Road has always been positioned as a highly exclusive, low-density product, and the price point reflects the value buyers place on design quality, privacy, and long-term build integrity,” said Amit Dhingra, Senior Vice President, Experion Developers.

Experion Developers is a luxury real estate company in India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd. Singapore.

In India, the group also operates Juniper Green Energy, a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions.