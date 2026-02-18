FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has announced a Rs 2,000 crore capital expenditure to expand manufacturing capacity in premium categories across Beauty & Wellbeing and Home Care liquids segments.

In an exchange filing, the company said that the proposed investment is in line with its strategy of focusing on fewer, bigger bets and strengthening its presence in high-growth demand spaces, including premium Skin care, Hair Care and Personal Care & Home Care liquids.

ALSO READ Consumer companies hold firm despite tough Q3 conditions

Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, said that the investment reflects their strategic focus on scaling brands and creating categories of the future to meet evolving consumer needs.

“It also underscores our commitment to building a resilient, technology-enabled supply chain that delivers superior value to consumers”, Nair added in a statement.

Hindustan Unilever added that the investment will be made over a period of two years across multiple locations.

Future-ready manufacturing

HUL’s proposed capex in expanding its manufacturing capacity across locations is aimed at supporting its emerging new-age brands. The consumer company said its capex is focused on building a future-ready manufacturing network to effectively support emerging channels and high-growth formats.

ALSO READ Proptech startups continue to rise and shine

Improving its supply chain and automating manufacturing are among the key agendas of Hindustan Unilever’s capex announcement. The company stated that by leveraging advanced automation and digital technologies, the capacity expansion is expected to enhance supply-chain efficiency and agility, enabling faster response to evolving consumer needs.

HUL-beauty and personal care segment growth

HUL’s latest capex announcement for expansion of the beauty and personal care segment comes days after the company reported the segment showed the highest growth in the last quarter. In Q3 FY26, HUL’s beauty and wellbeing segment reported a 6 per cent Underlying Sales Growth.

Similarly, HUL’s personal care segment grew by 6 per cent during the December quarter. The segment’s skin cleansing portfolio delivered mid-single digit growth, driven by strong double-digit growth in Pears and Dove.

HUL share price

Hindustan Unilever’s stock closed at Rs 2,336 on Wednesday, 0.59 per cent higher in the intra-day trade. The company’s share price has declined by 5.9 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions.