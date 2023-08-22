Deloitte launches Generative AI incubator for global, Indian businesses

Deloitte on Tuesday announced the launch of its Global Generative AI Market Incubator aimed at promoting innovation in generative AI and serving businesses in India and across the globe. The AI incubator will leverage the in-depth sector knowledge and AI/ML expertise of the company’s professionals, including data scientists and engineers who work through a multi-disciplinary model built on design thinking to ensure speed, faster time to market, and immediate value generation in critical projects.

At present, Deloitte has active global engagements in the areas of drug discovery, customer experience, content generation, and personal avatars marking over 100 corporations in the past six months and these demonstrate an increasing relevance of generative AI. The launch by Deloitte also aligns with the Indian government’s overall agenda of nurturing tech talent and AI-driven opportunities.

“Our focus is to harness generative AI’s disruptive potential in partnership with our key alliances by leveraging our targeted industry solutions that help clients realise sustainable business outcomes and achieve real transformations,” said Nitin Mittal, Deloitte Global Consulting Emerging Markets Leader.

“To catalyse the market, we are collaborating with premier academic institutions and industry bodies and rapidly scaling trained generative AI talent pool across skills. This will nurture local tech talent and provide them more opportunities to serve global clients from India on these fast-evolving technologies,” he added.

Deloitte officially launched the Generative AI practice this year and the launch of Generative AI Market Incubator is expected to further accelerate the Gen AI deployments. “The Global Generative AI Market Incubator initiative propels Deloitte India onto the global stage, ushering in new growth opportunities and cross-functional learning for professionals,” it said.