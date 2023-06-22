Tork Motors opens 3 new dealerships in Gujarat

Pune-headquartered Tork Motors, one of India’s first electric motorcycle manufacturers has inaugurated 3 new Experience Zones in Gujarat – two in Rajkot and one in Ahmedabad.

The 3S facilities will be home to the brand’s Kratos-R motorcycle and will offer sales and aftersales services including spares, to consumers in the region. With this, the EV maker has 4 physical touchpoints in the state of Gujarat located in the key cities of Surat, Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “We are thrilled to strengthen our presence in the state of Gujarat with four Experience Zones. The state’s growing demand for EVs along with a substantial consumer base with a rising interest in sustainable and clean mobility solutions makes it a highly significant region for us. This demand, combined with the government’s initiatives and incentives, makes it an important market for Tork Motors. We are bullish on expanding our footprint across India and are looking forward to appointing a total of 100 outlets in the country by the end of this financial year.”

It was in 2022, Tork Motors launched its flagship motorcycle Kratos-R. At the Auto Expo 2023, it introduced the refreshed Kratos-R, with significant changes. Till date the company has sold around 808 Kratos-R in India.

The e-motorcycle now boasts a completely blacked-out motor and battery pack along with stylish decals for enhanced styling and comes with a fast-charging port. The motorcycle is available in 5 colours, including the new Jet black with grey hues.

The EV maker has partnered with leading financial companies to make it easier for owning the Kratos-R with EMI starting at Rs 2,999 a month.