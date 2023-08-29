scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Simple Energy partners ReadyAssist for aftersales support

The partnership will include a connection to ReadyAssist’s proprietary technology platform with the real-time interface.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
simple energy readyassist partnership

Simple Energy has joined hands with ReadyAssist, India’s leading vehicle assistance company. As per this partnership, ReadyAssist will offer round-the-clock post-sales assistance to Simple Energy’s complete customer base.

The support will include a connection to ReadyAssist’s proprietary technology platform, complete with the real-time interface on their app that will aid the process of requesting assistance whenever required. These services will include ReadyAssist’s complete gamut of roadside assistance.

Also Read

Vimal Singh SV, Founder & CEO, ReadyAssist stated, “This partnership will focus heavily on offering roadside assistance services to Simple Energy customers but also undertake the due diligence to ensure value-added post-sales customer support.”

Also Read

Shreshth Mishra, Co-founder, Simple Energy further added, “We are poised towards building the next-generation electric scooter, and want to ensure a seamless customer experience in all stages of customer purchase experience. We are confident that by joining hands with ReadyAssist, we will positively impact the industry and our customers’ hearts and minds”.

More Stories on
Simple Energy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 12:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS