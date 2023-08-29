Simple Energy partners ReadyAssist for aftersales support

Simple Energy has joined hands with ReadyAssist, India’s leading vehicle assistance company. As per this partnership, ReadyAssist will offer round-the-clock post-sales assistance to Simple Energy’s complete customer base.

The support will include a connection to ReadyAssist’s proprietary technology platform, complete with the real-time interface on their app that will aid the process of requesting assistance whenever required. These services will include ReadyAssist’s complete gamut of roadside assistance.

Vimal Singh SV, Founder & CEO, ReadyAssist stated, “This partnership will focus heavily on offering roadside assistance services to Simple Energy customers but also undertake the due diligence to ensure value-added post-sales customer support.”

Shreshth Mishra, Co-founder, Simple Energy further added, “We are poised towards building the next-generation electric scooter, and want to ensure a seamless customer experience in all stages of customer purchase experience. We are confident that by joining hands with ReadyAssist, we will positively impact the industry and our customers’ hearts and minds”.