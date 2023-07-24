How startups are revolutionising electric charging infrastructure in India

By: Sunil Shekhawat, CEO, SanchiConnect

India is experiencing a significant shift towards electric mobility, driven by the need for sustainable transportation solutions and the government’s push for cleaner and greener alternatives. As the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates, the development of a robust charging infrastructure becomes essential.

Trying to promote the use of EVs without putting in efforts to have a sound charging infrastructure is akin to trying to run a train in the best possible way without an engine. In this endeavour, startups in India are playing a pivotal role, leveraging the entrepreneurial spirit and innovative technologies to revolutionize the electric charging infrastructure landscape. According to research, The Indian EV sector is growing rapidly and is predicted to record a growth of USD 113.99 billion in 2029.

India’s startup ecosystem has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, fostering a culture of innovation and disruption. With a young and dynamic workforce, coupled with a supportive environment for entrepreneurship, the country has become a breeding ground for startups across various sectors, including electric mobility.

The EV industry has successfully ridden on the back of this startup revolution. According to industry reports, there has been a significant surge in the number of EV startups in India. These startups are disrupting the traditional automotive industry by developing cutting-edge technologies, innovative business models, and sustainable solutions.

According to a report, global EV sales went up by 71% YoY in Q3 2022. In India, the sales went up from 3.2 lakh to 10 lakh in 2022 with the sector registering a growth over 200% in this period (VAHAN data).

Another notable aspect of these startups is their strong “Made in India” focus. They are designing and manufacturing EV charging infrastructure solutions that cater to the specific needs of the Indian market. By leveraging local talent and resources, these startups are contributing to the government’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub for EVs and related components.

The booming EV Market is linked to the need for good charging Infrastructure. Rising environmental concerns, favourable government policies, declining battery costs, and increasing consumer awareness about sustainability have all contributed to the surge in EV adoption. However, to sustain this momentum, a robust and accessible charging infrastructure is crucial.

Startups are recognizing the importance of charging infrastructure in accelerating the adoption of EVs. They are focusing on developing smart charging solutions, network management systems, and advanced battery technologies to address the challenges faced by EV owners such as limited charging stations, long charging times, and range anxiety.

By installing charging stations across key cities, highways, and commercial hubs to enhance accessibility and convenience for EV owners, startups in India are actively contributing to the growth of the EV segment.

Not only this, these startups are also developing intelligent charging management systems that optimize energy usage, enable remote monitoring and control, and integrate renewable energy sources. By leveraging data analytics and AI-driven algorithms, startups are ensuring efficient utilization of charging infrastructure while reducing the strain on the power grid.

The growth prospects for startups in the electric charging infrastructure segment are indeed very promising. As the government aims to achieve its ambitious target of 30% EV penetration by 2030, there will be a significant surge in demand for charging infrastructure across the country. Startups are going to play crucial role in meeting this demand by continuously innovating and expanding their charging networks.

Additionally, collaborations between startups, established players, and government agencies are further going to boost the growth prospects. These partnerships are enabling the sharing of expertise, resources, and investments, leading to the development of a robust and scalable charging ecosystem.

As the EV market continues to grow and expand, startups will be playing a vital role in expanding the charging network, deploying smart solutions, and driving the transition to a cleaner and greener transportation future in India. With the right support, conducive policies and effective execution, we will soon see EVs significantly dominating the Indian automobile market.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.