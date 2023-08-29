scorecardresearch
Shardeum to conduct Web3.0 workshops for more than 7500 students

Reportedly, a workshop will be conducted at Indian Institute of Technology, Goa

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Shardeum’s official website, it’s an EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain
Shardeum, an EVM-based blockchain, has launched a Proof of Community Backpacking tour spread over 90 days in India and Nepal. To introduce students to Web3.0 and its potential, Shardeum aims to meet over 7500 students across more than 50 educational institutions in 28 Indian states and Nepal.

According to an official release, Shardeum aims to conduct Web3.0 workshops across technology and engineering institutions of the country. Reportedly, the 2023 tour is being initiated through a Web3.0 workshop conducted at Indian Institute of Technology, Goa. Sources suggest that the platform will also conduct workshops in Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur.

From what it’s understood, Shardeum’s Proof of Community Backpacking tour will cover cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, Dharwad, Vellore, Nagpur, Surat, Patna, among others. Premium institutions such as Vellore Institute of Technology, among others, are considered a part of the agenda. In Nepal, a workshop is expected to be conducted at an institute in Kathmandu.

“At Shardeum, we aim to play a role in this movement by creating awareness and educating students about Web3.0 and its potential. We believe that Web3.0 has the potential to create millions of jobs over the next four to five years and India can emerge as a global talent pool in this space,” Nischal Shetty, co-founder, Shardeum, said. 

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 16:59 IST

