India is all set to witness a new chapter in railway travel as the country’s first hydrogen-powered train prepares to hit the tracks.

According to PTI reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the country’s maiden hydrogen train on July 17.

A senior railway official told PTI that the Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that PM Modi will flag off the train from Jind in Haryana on July 17. He added that the train’s commercial operations will begin shortly after the flag-off.

What is a Hydrogen Train? Route, speed and distance

A hydrogen train is a next-generation train that runs on hydrogen fuel cell technology instead of traditional diesel engines or regular electric systems.

The fuel cells generate electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen, which powers the train’s motors. Unlike diesel trains, hydrogen-powered trains produce very low emissions, with water vapour being the main by-product.

-Route: The first hydrogen train in India will operate on the Jind–Sonipat route under Northern Railways.

-Distance: The train will cover 356 km every day, completing two round trips of 89 km each between Jind and Sonipat.

-Speed: The train will operate at speeds ranging from 75 kmph to 120 kmph.

–Energy Capacity: Each driving power car (DPC) of the hydrogen train can produce 1,200 kilowatts (kW) of power. This is equal to around 1,600 horsepower (hp).

Key Features of Hydrogen Train

World’s longest hydrogen train operating on a broad-gauge system

10 coaches, including two Driving Power Cars and eight passenger coaches

Total traction power capacity of 2,400 kW

Passenger carrying capacity of up to 2,600 people

Railway plans to introduce 35 more Hydrogen Trains

Indian Railways is also planning to introduce more hydrogen-powered trains. Under the “Hydrogen for Heritage” project, Indian Railways aims to bring 35 hydrogen trains, mainly on heritage and hill routes.

The estimated cost of one hydrogen train will be around ₹80 crore, while the infrastructure required for each route will cost about ₹70 crore.

Rs.111.83 Cr Pilot Project to turn diesel trains into Hydrogen trains

Along with developing new hydrogen trains, Indian Railways is also working on converting existing diesel trains into hydrogen-powered ones. A ₹111.83 crore pilot project has been started to convert a diesel DEMU train into a hydrogen train.

The project is being carried out by Medha Servo Drives. After the conversion, the train will run on the Jind-Sonipat route only using the hydrogen fuel cells.

How will the Hydrogen train be maintained?

A special maintenance facility has been set up at Shakurbasti in Delhi for the maintenance of the hydrogen trains.

Before the train is moved for maintenance, its hydrogen power system will be switched off, and necessary safety checks will be carried out. Once the train is made safe, a diesel locomotive will pull it to the Shakurbasti facility for further maintenance work.

Why India’s Hydrogen Train is a Game Changer?

The launch of hydrogen trains is a part of Indian Railways’ plan to modernise its network and move towards cleaner energy. These trains can help replace diesel-powered services on selected routes, reducing pollution and cutting carbon emissions.

The hydrogen trains will also support Indian Railways’ goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 while providing a cleaner, reliable and eco-friendly mode of transport for passengers.