scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

iMerit introduces technology platform Ango Hub 

iMerit’s Ango Hub will introduce applications on a generative AI framework

Written by FE Digital Currency
iMerit is a artificial intelligence data solutions company
iMerit is a artificial intelligence data solutions company

According to an official release, iMerit, a artificial intelligence (AI) data solutions company, introduced Ango Hub, an technology platform delivering data annotation tools for AI teams. iMerit’s Ango Hub is expected to combine automation, annotation tools and analytics into a single platform which can allow developers to build data pipelines for scaling AI into production.

“We look forward to developing the next generation of AI tools and technologies, but it is equally important to enable training ethical AI applications by leveraging the knowledge and insight of human intelligence through experts-in-the-loop,” Gökhan Urul, co-founder and CEO, Ango.ai, explained.

Also Read

As per the official release, iMerit’s Ango Hub will introduce applications on a generative AI framework for development in key vertical industries such as medical AI, autonomous mobility, and precision agriculture, among others.

Also Read

Furthermore, “With this new platform, iMerit can be able meet the complex data needs of today’s most demanding AI projects,” Radha Basu, founder, CEO, iMerit, concluded.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 12:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS