iMerit introduces technology platform Ango Hub 

According to an official release, iMerit, a artificial intelligence (AI) data solutions company, introduced Ango Hub, an technology platform delivering data annotation tools for AI teams. iMerit’s Ango Hub is expected to combine automation, annotation tools and analytics into a single platform which can allow developers to build data pipelines for scaling AI into production.

“We look forward to developing the next generation of AI tools and technologies, but it is equally important to enable training ethical AI applications by leveraging the knowledge and insight of human intelligence through experts-in-the-loop,” Gökhan Urul, co-founder and CEO, Ango.ai, explained.

As per the official release, iMerit’s Ango Hub will introduce applications on a generative AI framework for development in key vertical industries such as medical AI, autonomous mobility, and precision agriculture, among others.

Furthermore, “With this new platform, iMerit can be able meet the complex data needs of today’s most demanding AI projects,” Radha Basu, founder, CEO, iMerit, concluded.

