CoinSwitch unveils its API trading feature for users 

According to an official release, the API trading feature can be set up through documentation and API key

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by CoinSwitch’s official website, it’s a crypto trading platform
CoinSwitch PRO, a crypto investing application, has unveiled its API (Application Programming Interface) trading feature for India’s crypto traders. From what it’s understood, the feature enables traders to set up trading strategies and automate trade executions. Reportedly, the application is providing traders with support to create API integrations. 

According to an official release, the API trading feature can be set up through documentation and API key, which can be found in the User Profile section. It’s believed that the application has designed the feature with access to crypto market data, exchange status information, and the raw script. Sources suggest that traders can unlock functionalities such as increased rate limit, private authenticated endpoints, and advanced APIs.

Moreover, as an introductory offer, new users of CoinSwitch PRO can avail a full commission rebate on trades executed through the API for the first 30 days. 

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 15:12 IST

