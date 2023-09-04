Cathie Wood to support the collaboration of Bitcoin and AI  

With insights from a recent post made on X (formerly Twitter) by Cathie Wood, CEO, ARK Invest, it is believed that she believes in the intersection of Bitcoin and artificial intelligence (AI).

Sources revealed Wood mentioned that there is a potential in the dynamic synergy between AI and Bitcoin. It is believed that she had emphasised the possibilities and implications that the technologies hold for every industry and the overall economic landscape, Cointelegraph added.

“The convergence between Bitcoin and AI could transform the way companies organise, causing a collapse in costs and an explosion in productivity,” Cathie Wood.

It is that the document also mentioned that ARK Invest’s strategies can be related to the investment made in artificial intelligence tech stocks. The ARK Disruptive Innovation ETF, is expected to be dedicated to AI and other pioneering technologies. Supposedly, it also outperformed the Nasdaq 100 Index, achieving a significant mid-year profit of about 41.2%, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

