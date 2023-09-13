scorecardresearch
Account abstraction can contribute to the reach of blockchain 

The introduction of account abstraction through the ERC-4337 standard is expected to simplify user experiences

Written by FE Digital Currency
Binance Research is an analysis platform in the digital asset industry
According to an official release, Binance Research, an analysis platform in the digital asset industry, released a report on the potential and development of account abstraction. It is believed that Visa also entered account abstraction with a recent partnership with automated payment solutions.

The introduction of account abstraction through the ERC-4337 standard is expected to simplify user experiences and unlock new functionalities within the Ethereum mainnet. Account abstraction aims to bridge this gap by merging an EOA with a contract account (CA), introducing programmable logic that empowers users to seamlessly interact with their existing accounts and coining the term “smart contract wallets,” as per insights from the report.

By implementing account abstraction, the possibilities for users to engage in on-chain activities have expanded, offering a more intuitive and user-friendly solution that fosters broader adoption. Some key use cases such as Paymaster, Wallet management, Delegation and Token-Bound Accounts (TBA), among others, will also be benefitted from this.

Furthermore, the introduction of ERC-4337 might improve the underlying account structures on Ethereum. This development is expected to pave the way for more innovations and drive wider user adoption.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 13:30 IST

