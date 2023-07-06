PM Modi’s visit to France strengthens Indo-French strategic partnership

In a significant development, French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic advisor, Emmanuel Bonne, met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi. The purpose of their meeting was to finalize the bilateral agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to France. This visit, scheduled for July 13-14, holds great significance as it marks the first time a foreign leader is invited to be the Chief Guest for Bastille Day during President Macron’s current term.

Also Read India and France Unite in Spectacular Display: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Guest of Honor at Bastille Day Parade

The agenda of the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will cover various crucial topics, including the Indo-Pacific Region, Climate Change, deepening the strategic relationship in Defense and Security, Energy Security, maritime security, and trade and economic relations. Notably, France has released a report on the Indo-Pacific, recognizing India as a key player in the region.

Also Read HAL, Safran to start work on engines to power IMRH and DBMRH

India and France share a strong partnership, united in their fight against terrorism and possessing common interests in the Indo-Pacific. France has shown its commitment to this partnership by refusing to provide weapons or platforms to India’s adversaries in the north and west. Additionally, France has offered support in developing and manufacturing advanced military technologies within India, such as high-thrust engines for India’s future combat aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Scorpene submarines for other countries at Mumbai based Mazagon Dockyards Limited shipyard.

Moreover, based on information available in the public domain, France has extended its support to India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative by offering to manufacture top-end missiles and ammunition within the country. The collaboration between India and France in the field of civil nuclear energy is also progressing, with discussions underway to expedite the establishment of civil nuclear reactors in Jaitapur, Maharashtra.

Also Read Accelerating progress: Jaitapur Nuclear Power Reactors poised for success

Looking ahead, President Macron is expected to visit India again in September for the G20 Summit under India’s presidency, further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations. The ongoing strategic dialogue, defense and security cooperation, cyber-security, space collaboration, and counter-terrorism efforts are expected to continue as crucial aspects of the Indo-French partnership.