India has approved its first Point-in-Space (PinS) Instrument Approach Procedure for helicopters, marking a major step towards satellite-based aviation navigation and safer helicopter operations across the country. Developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the new procedure has been introduced at the Undavalli Heliport in Andhra Pradesh.

Quoting officials familiar with the matter, news agency ANI said the move is expected to improve flight safety, support all-weather helicopter operations and lay the foundation for similar systems at heliports nationwide.

First-of-its-kind approval for helicopter navigation

The PinS Instrument Approach Procedure enables helicopters to approach and land using satellite-based navigation instead of relying on conventional ground-based landing aids. The Civil Aviation Ministry said the approval is a significant milestone in India’s aviation modernisation, particularly for heliports located in remote or difficult terrain where installing expensive landing systems is not practical.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the approval marks the beginning of a new chapter in helicopter operations. “The introduction of India’s first PinS Instrument Approach Procedure marks the beginning of a new era in helicopter operations by significantly enhancing flight safety, operational efficiency and all-weather accessibility,” he said.

The minister also lauded the coordinated efforts of the AAI, DGCA and the Andhra Pradesh government in achieving the milestone.

What is Point-in-Space (PinS)?

Point-in-Space (PinS) is a helicopter-specific Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) approach procedure that uses Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals instead of traditional ground-based navigation equipment. Under the system, satellite guidance directs a helicopter to a predefined point near the heliport. From there, pilots complete the final approach visually if weather conditions permit.

The procedure follows standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and is especially useful for heliports that lack advanced landing infrastructure such as an Instrument Landing System (ILS).

Why the approval matters

Many heliports across India currently operate without sophisticated navigation aids, limiting helicopter services during poor weather or low visibility. Officials said PinS will improve flight safety during adverse weather, enable more reliable all-weather helicopter operations, reduce dependence on costly ground-based landing systems and expand connectivity to remote and mountainous regions.

The technology is expected to particularly benefit emergency medical services, disaster relief missions, offshore operations, tourism, corporate aviation, regional connectivity and pilgrimage routes such as the Char Dham Yatra, where weather disruptions frequently affect helicopter services.

Part of India’s satellite navigation push

The approval comes just days after India successfully demonstrated its first GAGAN-based precision approach using an IndiGo commercial aircraft. GAGAN (GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation), jointly developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is India’s indigenous satellite-based augmentation system that improves the accuracy and reliability of GPS signals for aviation.

While the recent GAGAN demonstration showcased satellite-guided precision approaches for fixed-wing aircraft, the PinS approval extends the use of satellite navigation to helicopter operations, reducing reliance on conventional landing infrastructure.

Government eyes nationwide rollout

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the approval of the Undavalli PinS procedure will pave the way for similar satellite-based helicopter approaches across India. Highlighting the government’s focus on modernising the sector, Ram Mohan Naidu said India had also completed the first phase of this year’s Char Dham helicopter operations without any incidents, supported by upgraded technological infrastructure.

“Our foremost priority is the adoption of modern technologies to make helicopter operations more reliable and more accessible across the country. Our commitment is to build a technology-driven and globally benchmarked helicopter ecosystem in India,” the minister said.