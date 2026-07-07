India is set to secure a $630 million defence export deal with Indonesia after the two countries signed landmark agreements for the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Astra beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles, boosting New Delhi’s growing defence exports and strategic footprint in Southeast Asia. The agreements were signed following bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Istana Merdeka in Jakarta, where both leaders also agreed to deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence manufacturing and space technology.

The deal makes Indonesia the third country to procure the BrahMos missile system after the Philippines and Vietnam.

$630 million deal strengthens India’s defence exports

According to Reuters, the missile package is estimated to be worth around $630 million, making it one of India’s biggest defence export agreements to date. The proposed package is expected to include:

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems

Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles

Supporting infrastructure

Operator training

Maintenance and long-term technical support

Officials said Indonesia is likely to adopt a phased acquisition model, allowing it to gradually expand its missile capabilities over time.

PM Modi calls it the beginning of a “golden chapter”

Addressing a joint press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the agreements as a major milestone in bilateral ties. “Today marks the beginning of a golden chapter in the India-Indonesia partnership, and this golden chapter will have a profound positive impact on the world of the 21st century and on all of humanity,” PM Modi said.

He added that growing trust between the two countries was strengthening defence, security and maritime cooperation.

Besides defence, both countries also signed agreements on maritime safety and agreed to expand cooperation in the space sector, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) assisting Indonesia in peaceful space exploration and capacity building.

Why the BrahMos deal matters

The export agreement marks another significant success for India’s defence manufacturing sector and supports the government’s push to position India as a global arms exporter under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Jointly developed by India and Russia through BrahMos Aerospace, the BrahMos missile is regarded as one of the world’s fastest operational supersonic cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea and air platforms.

The Astra missile, developed by DRDO, is India’s indigenous beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile and can be integrated with Russian-origin Sukhoi fighter aircraft, which are also operated by the Indonesian Air Force.

Expanding India’s footprint in Southeast Asia

Indonesia joins a growing list of countries acquiring Indian missile systems. The Philippines signed a $375 million BrahMos deal with India in 2022, with deliveries beginning in 2024. According to The Tribune, Vietnam is also moving ahead with a BrahMos acquisition reportedly valued at around $620 million, including coastal defence missile batteries, operator training and logistics support.

Interest in the missile system has grown internationally following its operational deployment by India during last year’s conflict with Pakistan. Several other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, have also shown interest in acquiring the system.

Defence ties continue to deepen

India and Indonesia established defence relations in 1951, while a formal Defence Cooperation Agreement was signed in 2001 and renewed in 2006. The partnership received a fresh boost during PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia in 2018, when both countries signed a new Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation. Since then, military cooperation has expanded through joint exercises, coordinated maritime patrols, defence dialogues, training exchanges and collaboration between defence industries.

Trade relationship also growing

The defence agreements come as economic ties between the two countries continue to strengthen. Bilateral trade touched $28.15 billion in 2024-25, making Indonesia India’s second-largest trading partner within ASEAN.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said the trip would reinforce India’s Act East Policy, strengthen its MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across Regions) vision and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.