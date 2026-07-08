Indian defence manufacturer RRP Defense has secured a Rs 64.31 crore manufacturing contract from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for the supply of advanced telescopic day sights, marking another boost to the country’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem. Under the agreement, the company will manufacture and supply 16,035 MEPRO X6 Day Sights, a key electro-optical system used on assault rifles and light machine guns.

Rs 64.31 crore order to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing

According to news agency PTI, the contract, valued at Rs 64.31 crore, covers the production of the MEPRO X6, a compact 6x magnification telescopic day sight originally designed by Israeli defence optics company Meprolight. According to RRP Defense, the order deepens its strategic collaboration with BEL and Meprolight, while supporting India’s push to expand indigenous production of advanced defence technologies.

100% indigenous manufacturing planned

Quoting the company, PTI reported that the MEPRO X6 Day Sight will be manufactured entirely in India with a targeted 100% indigenous content. The localisation has been made possible through a technology transfer agreement signed between RRP Defense and Meprolight Israel, under which the Indian company has acquired the technology, manufacturing expertise and exclusive rights to produce the system for the domestic market.

What is the MEPRO X6 Day Sight?

The MEPRO X6 is a lightweight telescopic optical sight designed for precision targeting during daylight operations. It is primarily intended for assault rifles, light machine guns (LMGs), infantry combat operations and long-range target acquisition.

The optical sight provides 6x magnification, improving accuracy and situational awareness for soldiers operating in varied combat environments.

Company sees boost for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Commenting on the order, Rajendra Chodankar, Founder and Chairman of the RRP Group of Companies, said the technology transfer partnership with Meprolight significantly strengthens India’s self-reliance in advanced weapon sighting systems.

He said the agreement enables RRP Defense to manufacture the MEPRO X6 domestically using transferred technology and production know-how, reinforcing the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector.

The BEL contract adds to a series of recent orders aimed at increasing indigenous production of critical military equipment and reducing dependence on imports. By manufacturing advanced electro-optical systems within the country, the project is expected to strengthen India’s defence industrial base while supporting domestic capability in high-end weapon sighting technologies.