MoD inks contracts for Army and IAF: Air defence ‘Project Akashteer’ and Sarang Electronic systems

The Ministry of Defence signed three contracts – two with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and one with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) – at a total cost nearly Rs 5,400 crore.

It will to bolster the defence capabilities of the country, the MoD stated.

The first contract with BEL pertains to the procurement of the Automated Air Defence Control & Reporting System ‘Project Akashteer’ worth Rs 1,982 crore for the Indian Army.

The second contract with BEL relates to the acquisition of Sarang Electronic Support Measure (ESM) systems along with the associated Engineering Support Package from BEL, Hyderabad at an overall cost of Rs 412 crore for the Indian Navy.

The contract with NSIL, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Space, Bengaluru pertains to the procurement of an advanced Communication Satellite, GSAT 7B, which will provide High Throughput Services to the Indian Army at an overall cost of Rs 2,963 crore.

According to the official from the MoD, all these projects are under Buy {Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)} category.

Project Akashteer

The Automated Air Defence Control & Reporting System ‘Project Akashteer’ will empower the Air Defence units of the Indian Army with an indigenous, state-of-the-art capability, to effectively operate in an integrated manner.

“Akashteer will enable monitoring of low-level airspace over the battle areas of the Indian Army and effectively control the Ground Based Air Defence Weapon Systems,” said the MoD.

Sarang systems

Sarang is an advanced Electronic Support Measure system for helicopters of the Indian navy, designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory, Hyderabad under the programme Samudrika.

According to the statement from MoD, both projects will encourage the participation of Indian Electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, who are sub-vendors of BEL.

Advanced communication satellite

The Advanced communication satellite will considerably enhance the communication capability of the Indian army by providing mission-critical beyond-the-line-of-sight communication to troops and formations as well as weapon and airborne platforms.

The geostationary satellite, being a first-of-its-kind in the five-tonne category, will be developed indigenously by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to the MoD, many parts and sub-assemblies and systems will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers, including MSMEs and start-ups, thereby giving a fillip to the private Indian space industry.