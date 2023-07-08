Indo-French Naval and Air Forces unite to celebrate Bastille Day in France

The Indian Navy and Air Force (IAF) have embarked on a significant journey to commemorate the historic Bastille Day Parade in France. This event not only signifies the celebration of Franco-Indian friendship but also highlights the strategic partnership between the two nations. The Indian Navy Marching Contingent, alongside the INS Chennai, and the IAF’s flying contingent, including the mighty Rafale fighters, are poised to showcase their strength and unity on the international stage. This article explores the significance of this Indo-French collaboration, the capabilities of the Indian Navy and IAF, and the shared history between the two nations in the realms of maritime and air power.

The Indian Navy’s Resilient Marching Contingent Takes Center Stage

The Indian Navy, known for its distinguished history and formidable presence, will be represented by its esteemed Marching Contingent at the Bastille Day Parade. Comprising four officers and 64 sailors, the contingent is led by Cdr Vrat Baghel, a specialist in Gunnery and Missile Warfare. His expertise was honed during the joint exercises with the French Ship BCR Var, reflecting the enduring naval cooperation between India and France. Accompanying Cdr Baghel are his deputies, Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, Lt Cdr Rajat Tripathi, and Lt Cdr Jittin Lalitha Dharmaraj.

The professional ties between the Indian and French Air Forces have been further strengthened through joint exercises such as Ex Desert Knight, Garuda, and Orion. (Image/IAF & Indian Navy)

INS Chennai – A Testament to India’s Naval Power

To mark this momentous occasion, the Indian Navy will also deploy the indigenously built frontline destroyer, INS Chennai, to France. A symbol of India’s shipbuilding prowess, INS Chennai represents the cutting edge of indigenous technology. As part of the Bastille Day celebrations at Brest, France, the crew of INS Chennai will serve as proud ambassadors of India. This deployment underscores the Indian Navy’s growing capabilities, fueled by its ambitious shipbuilding programs and modernization efforts.

Indian Navy – A Potent Force with Rich Heritage

With its vast fleet of ships, submarines, and aircraft, the Indian Navy ranks among the largest navies in the world. Rooted in a rich heritage that dates back to the Rig Veda, the Indian Navy’s motto, ‘Sam No Varunah,’ embodies its pursuit of auspiciousness under the lord of oceans. Operating as a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-proof force, the Indian Navy stands tall due to its highly skilled and professional workforce. This dedicated personnel forms the backbone of the Indian Navy’s success, ensuring the nation’s maritime security and upholding its strategic interests.

Indo-French Strategic Partnership – A Quarter Century of Excellence

The current year marks a significant milestone in the Indo-French strategic partnership as the two nations celebrate a quarter century of camaraderie. This partnership extends beyond diplomatic ties to include the maritime domain, where India and France share deep-rooted connections. A prime example of this collaboration is the indigenous construction of the Project 75 Scorpene class submarines, a joint endeavour between Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) of India and Naval Group of France. This successful collaboration not only enhances naval capabilities but also paves the way for future joint programs.

This collaborative approach fosters a deeper understanding between the two air forces. (Image/IAF & Indian Navy)

Celebrating the Indo-French Air Power Alliance

The IAF’s participation in the Bastille Day celebrations further solidifies the enduring friendship between India and France. A flying contingent of four Rafale fighters, two C-17 Globemasters, and 72 IAF personnel has been dispatched to France. This deployment builds upon the historical association between the two nations, with Indian aviators like Welinkar, Shivdev Singh, HC Dewan, and Jumbo Majumdar having bravely fought over the skies of France during the World Wars. The IAF has also operated a range of French aircraft throughout its history, including the Mirage 2000 and now the Rafale, showcasing the trust and reliance placed on French aviation technology.

Strengthening Bonds Through Joint Exercises

The professional ties between the Indian and French Air Forces have been further strengthened through joint exercises such as Ex Desert Knight, Garuda, and Orion. These exercises serve as platforms for mutual learning, cooperation, and the sharing of best practices. The IAF’s Rafale aircraft flying alongside the FASF (French Air and Space Force) symbolizes the strategic friendship that has evolved over the decades, both on the ground and in the air. This collaborative approach fosters a deeper understanding between the two air forces, enhancing their combined capabilities and readiness.

As the Indian Navy’s marching contingent and the IAF’s flying contingent embark on their journey to France, they carry with them the strength, valor, and shared history of both nations. The Indo-French collaboration showcased during the Bastille Day celebrations exemplifies the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between India and France. Through joint exercises, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to maritime and air power, both countries continue to forge stronger bonds, reinforcing their presence on the global stage.