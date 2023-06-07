India to ensure capacity & capability building of Sri Lankan Armed Forces, says Defence Secretary

India is committed to ensuring capacity & capability building of Sri Lankan Armed Forces, says Defence Secretary. He was addressing the ‘India – Sri Lanka Defence Seminar cum Exhibition’ in Colombo.

Addressing the gathering through a video message, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane described Sri Lanka as India’s priority partner, stating that as part of its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, New Delhi stands committed to ensuring capacity & capability building of the Armed Forces of the neighbouring country.

The High Commission of India in Colombo organised the ‘India – Sri Lanka Defence Seminar cum Exhibition’ on June 7.

He termed Prime Minister Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) as the underlying theme of India’s maritime policy.

He said, “This vision is rooted in advancing cooperation within the region through inclusivity and using India’s capability to benefit its friendly countries in the common maritime neighbourhood.”

Aramane highlighted the common security challenges faced in the Indian Ocean Region such as terrorism, piracy, drugs & arms trafficking and illegal migration.

He also called for enhanced and active collaboration to deal with these challenges with the aim to create a safer environment.

The Defence Secretary highlighted that the Indian defence sector stands at the cusp of a major revolution and the focus is to establish a robust R&D and indigenous manufacturing ecosystem.

Sri Lanka is one of India’s major development partners and this is an important pillar of bilateral ties.

India has extended a US$ 150 million Defence Line of Credit to the Government of Sri Lanka. Out of this, US$ 100 million credit has been utilised.