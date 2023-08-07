G20 Summit: A confluence of global leaders and security preparedness

As the calendar inches closer to September 8, 2023, the bustling heart of Delhi is poised for an extraordinary event—the G20 Leaders Summit. With leaders from across the world, including the United States, China, France, Germany, Brazil, and the United Kingdom, converging on the capital city, anticipation is palpable. This two-day diplomatic meet carries immense weight, not just in terms of geopolitics but also in terms of logistical and security considerations.

Delhi, typically bustling with life, is set to embrace a different rhythm during these days. The city’s residents are bracing for advisories that encourage them to stay indoors, fostering an environment of smooth movement for the high-profile guests.

The spotlight will undoubtedly fall on the Delhi-NCR region, as residents receive advisories to remain within the confines of their homes, venturing out only for essential services. This strategic measure is aimed at ensuring the seamless functioning of the G20 Summit and minimizing disruptions. There are reports in a section of the media that the Delhi government is considering the declaration of September 8 as a holiday for schools, colleges, and offices, enabling the streets to be less congested as the global summit takes center stage.

The summit is on September 9-10, 2023.

What to expect?

Due to big delegations accompanying the global leaders coming in for the G20 Leaders Summit, there will be a restriction of movement in an effort to ensure security and seamless movement across the city and adjoining areas.

Why is this important?

From security point of view, explained a senior officer who wished to remain anonymous.

A significant influx of delegations is expected around the evening of September 8, setting the stage for an intense diplomatic discourse. The departure of these dignitaries is foreseen by the evening of September 10 or the following morning. In preparation for their accommodation, approximately 28 premier hotels in Delhi-NCR have been meticulously booked, allowing for a seamless experience for the esteemed guests.

Interesting facts

Intriguingly, the selection of hotels has been deliberate and diplomatic. The hosting nations’ preferences have been taken into account, with arrangements being made for friendly countries to share lodgings. This nuanced approach ensures not only comfort but also conducive environments for interaction and dialogue.

The anticipated entourages are marked by their diversity and size. With the United States delegation expected to bring over 500 individuals, and China and Japan following suit with substantial numbers, the summit is set to be a bustling hub of international diplomacy. Notably, Saudi Arabia, a guest country for the event, has reportedly reserved an entire hotel, underscoring the significance of its participation.

Venue of the Leaders Summit

In the heart of Delhi lies the official venue—International Exhibition Cum Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. Designed to cater to the high-level discussions and engagements, it offers rest areas for the delegates and provisions for live screenings of meetings. The event’s architecture extends to bilateral meeting rooms, further facilitating productive exchanges.

Special Programme for the Spouses

While diplomatic discussions form the core of the summit, the event recognizes the spouses of the delegates. Special programs have been curated for them, encompassing cultural and historic visits, as well as opportunities for traditional shopping experiences.

Security Cover: Black Cat Commandos

Amidst the grandeur and anticipation, the overarching concern of security remains paramount. The esteemed Black Cat commandos of India’s National Security Guards (NSG) are gearing up to confront any potential threats head-on. Given the global concerns surrounding the proliferation of hazardous weapons, particularly in the hands of terrorists, the NSG has undertaken a comprehensive exercise to enhance its operational readiness.

As the curtains rise on the G20 Summit, the world watches Delhi’s stage with bated breath. This unprecedented confluence of leaders from the world’s most influential nations brings with it not only diplomatic opportunities but also intricate security challenges. In the backdrop of evolving threats, the NSG’s preparation to counter Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) threats takes center stage—a testament to India’s commitment to safeguarding its security and contributing to global stability. The G20 Summit, an embodiment of diplomatic finesse and strategic prudence, symbolizes the convergence of global leadership and collaborative security.