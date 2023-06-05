Empowering a Robust Defence Partnership: Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin’s Talks in New Delhi

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US later this month, towards a long term partnership a comprehensive roadmap for US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation was sealed in New Delhi.

This roadmap will chart a visionary course, guiding policy direction for the next few years and forging an unbreakable alliance.

The roadmap was sealed at the end of high-level bilateral talks in New Delhi between defence minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. This meeting set the stage for an intensified defence cooperation that promises to shape the future.

With a focus on technological advancement and shared production, the two leaders explored avenues to bolster industrial cooperation. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, resilient supply chains were prioritized, while joint efforts in co-developing cutting-edge technologies and systems were emphasized. And it has also set a stage for enhanced collaboration between the vibrant defence start-up ecosystems of both nations, propelling innovation to new heights.



During the meeting both sides reviewed the extensive range of ongoing bilateral defence cooperation activities and the momentum of engagement was reaffirmed. They also welcomed the recent dialogues on Defence Artificial Intelligence and Defence Space. Together, they deliberated on regional security concerns, united in their dedication to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Major Defence Partner

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in 2016, India was designated a “Major Defence Partner”. This then paved the way for sharing of critical military technology and equipment.

According to people familiar with the visit the two sides also discussed transfer of critical technologies for co-development of military hardware as well as the General Electric’s proposal for manufacturing of engines for India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk2, the long pending procurement of 30 Predator drones for the three services from General Atomics, fighter jets for the Indian Air Force and the Navy as well as technologies in the Space sector.

Ahead of the talks there was a Tri-Service Guard of Honour for Secretary Austin at the Manekshaw Centre. His two-day visit to New Delhi underscored the significance of the strategic alliance between the two countries.



Officials from the Ministry of Defence, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr Samir V Kamat.