scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri on Saturday

According to officials, Rajnath is likely to reach Jammu by 11 am and visit Rajouri accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and briefed on the operation underway in Kandi forest area.

Written by PTI
rajnath singh, rajnath singh in rajouri, rajnath singh jammu and kashmir visit,
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File image)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu & Kashmir‘s Rajouri on Saturday where five Army personnel were killed and one major-rank officer was wounded in a blast triggered by terrorists.

The defence minister will visit Rajouri today, official sources said.

Also Read

According to officials, Rajnath is likely to reach Jammu by 11 am and visit Rajouri accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and briefed on the operation underway in Kandi forest area.

Also Read
Also Read

The five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation by the Army on Friday in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district.

Earlier in the day, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the encounter site and was briefed on the developments in the ongoing ‘Operation Trinetra’ by ground commanders.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-05-2023 at 10:24 IST

Stock Market