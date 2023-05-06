Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri on Saturday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu & Kashmir‘s Rajouri on Saturday where five Army personnel were killed and one major-rank officer was wounded in a blast triggered by terrorists.

The defence minister will visit Rajouri today, official sources said.

According to officials, Rajnath is likely to reach Jammu by 11 am and visit Rajouri accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and briefed on the operation underway in Kandi forest area.

The five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation by the Army on Friday in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district.

Earlier in the day, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the encounter site and was briefed on the developments in the ongoing ‘Operation Trinetra’ by ground commanders.