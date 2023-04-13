Army soldier dies of gunshot wound at Bathinda military station

An Army soldier died of gunshot injuries at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday, around 12 hours after four personnel from an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident.

The Army said death of the soldier on Wednesday afternoon has no connection with the firing incident.

“A soldier died of a gunshot wound at approximately 4:30 pm on April 12 at Bathinda Military Station.The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon,” the Army said.

“The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region,” it said in a statement.

The Army said the soldier was immediately evacuated to the military hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.The soldier had returned from leave on April 11.

“The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide,” the Army said.

A senior official said it could be a case of accidental firing as well.

“There is no connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at 4:30 am at Bathinda Military Station,” the Army said.

Bathinda Cantt Station House Officer (SHP) Gurdeep Singh said they received information regarding the death of the soldier on Wednesday evening.

“We were informed by the Army and a case has been registered. Prima facie it appears to be an accidental firing case,” said the SHO.

The deceased was identified as Laghu Raj Shankar, said police.