Zomato unveils Independence Day campaign honoring spirit of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative

In the spirit of uniting the country in patriotism on Independence Day, Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform, has implemented a virtual flag hoisting feature on its platform. This feature is now live on the Zomato application and is an initiative focused on creating a digital wave of patriotism by enabling its customers to hoist the flag on the Zomato application. As per the company, this virtual flag serves as a digital representation of Zomato’s commitment to celebrating India’s 77th Independence Day.

Honoring the spirit of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative by the Government of India, Zomato also unveiled its most recent Independence day campaign. In the campaign film, a Zomato delivery partner is seen taking a meaningful pause to celebrate the glorious contributions of India’s freedom fighters.

The video demonstrates a Zomato delivery partner expressing his unwavering dedication and love for the country, and takes a moment to stand proudly for the national anthem. The video goes on to put forth a message that if food deliveries on the occasion of Independence Day arrive a bit later than usual, it’s not just a delay – it’s a profound act for the nation.

