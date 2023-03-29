Western Digital launches ‘Backup Effortlessly’ campaign ahead of World Backup Day

To celebrate World Backup Day on March 31, Western Digital has launched a digital campaign “Backup Effortlessly” to encourage consumers to back up their digital content.

The 360-degree, integrated campaign aims to reiterate the need and significance of backing up and preserving content. The campaign also highlights how backup can be done effortlessly using storage solutions such as external SSDs, external HDDs, and mobile Pen Drives from WD and SanDisk brands.

The month-long campaign starts with an awareness phase, across the company’s social media channels, and digital media focused on news, entertainment, sports, lifestyle, etc. Furthermore, the company will also run exclusive brand days with retailers and e-tailers across the country introducing special consumer offers. The campaign videos will also be played at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports covering 123 screens. As per the company, over 1500 retail stores across 25 top cities will be covered through point-of-sale-materials (POSMs) to create awareness about backup.

Commemorating the campaign, Jaganathan Chelliah, senior director, Marketing, India, Middle East, and TIA, at Western Digital said, “PCs and smartphones have become a part and parcel of our daily lives and unfortunately so has the data loss. So, this World Backup Day we have introduced an educative campaign to remind everyone about the importance of backing up data and offering solutions to do it effortlessly.”

As part of the campaign, Western Digital has created four videos and multiple rich media formats that highlight the importance of data in various real-life scenarios and how it can be backed up effortlessly. The “Backup Effortlessly” campaign is live and will run until April 4th, 2023.

Also Read Star Sports brings on Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook