TVS Motor Company partners with Indian Navy for 28-day long motorcycle expedition

The Indian Navy, in continuation with celebrating its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has partnered with TVS Motor Company, to embark on a motorcycle expedition in Ladakh.

As per the company, the 28 days long expedition atop TVS Apache motorcycles, commemorating the 75th year of independence as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations, was flagged off from New Delhi. This expedition of the Indian Navy’s Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders’, was flagged off by vice admiral SJ Singh, vice chief of Naval Staff along with Vimal Sumbly, head business – premium, TVS Motor Company, from the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, head business – premium, TVS Motor Company said, “We are proud and humbled to be associating with the Indian Navy as part of their ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. This collaboration symbolises our commitment to excellence, as we partner with the esteemed Indian Navy to embark on this thrilling journey that showcases the prowess of the TVS Apache motorcycles in diverse and challenging terrains. This expedition is a testament to our shared values of courage, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Additionally, throughout the journey over 34 officers would ride the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles, passing through Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil and Nubra, before reaching Leh. The ride is aimed at culminating at the National War Memorial on July 12, 2023 after covering a total distance of about 5,600 kms.

During the expedition, riders will pay homage to Kargil martyrs at the Kargil War Memorial and martyrs of the 1962 battle of Rezang La.

“Navy has always promoted adventure activities as these not only serve to inspire personnel to aim higher and achieve better, but also strengthen team-building and camaraderie that are crucial for their performance at sea,” vice admiral SJ Singh, AVSM, NM, vice chief of the Naval Staff added.

Moreover, the expedition will be conducted over two phases to cover the vast lands and regions in the northern territory, and traverse through Ladakh. This will include conducting awareness drives at schools and colleges in the Ladakh region about the career opportunities with the Indian Navy and including their Agneepath Scheme.

Furthermore, the contingent will also demonstrate its commitment to the Naari Shakti initiative with its women officers.

