Shiprocket partners with BillDesk to facilitate digital payments to its sellers

This partnership enables merchants to provide all payment methods to their buyers through Shiprocket’s one-click checkout solution.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Merchants can leverage BillDesk's solutions for secure digital payments acceptance.
Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with the digital payments platform BillDesk to power payments on their one-click checkout solution.

As per the company, through this partnership Shiprocket will provide its merchants with a payment experience by leveraging BillDesk’s experience in processing payments across all payment methods.

The partnership also allows BillDesk to access Shiprocket’s D2C network and unlock opportunities in the $20 billion market, which is growing at a rate of over 25% annually, the company stated.

Speaking on the partnership Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO, Shiprocket said, “This partnership will enable a better one-click-checkout experience for our merchants. With the rise in D2C commerce in India, quick checkout solutions are going to provide a great advantage to merchants in enabling a seamless consumer experience. It will enable us to further our mission of empowering businesses and help us provide an all-encompassing and compelling offering to them.”

For the merchants, partnership offers a solution with multiple complementing functionalities integrated into a single offering. It enables merchants to provide all payment methods to their buyers through Shiprocket’s one-click checkout solution, including UPI, Credit Card/Debit Card, Net banking, Wallets, and consumer credit.

Ajay Kaushal, co-founder, BillDesk opined, “The integration of BillDesk digital payments solutions with Shiprocket’s one-click-checkout technology will drive tremendous value for merchants in India as they scale their digital businesses. This partnership will enable businesses to use a robust, secure platform with multiple payment methods like UPI, cards, net-banking, etc. and deliver a smooth payment experience on their D2C channels.”

First published on: 13-04-2023 at 11:56 IST

