Schmooze, the meme-based dating app from Stanford, launches in India

Having engaged with the Indian audience on various social media platforms, Schmooze enters the Indian market with an understanding of the prevailing meme culture

Written by BrandWagon Online
Schmooze, an innovative meme-based dating app, has launched in India with an approach that prioritises humour, authenticity, and genuine connections. The company aims to disrupt India’s cluttered online dating segment and resonate with the Gen Z. Having engaged with the Indian audience on various social media platforms, Schmooze enters the Indian market with an understanding of the prevailing meme culture. The app is positioned to provide a rejuvenating and meaningful avenue for Indian users to navigate the journey of love, aspiring to foster connections.

Unlike traditional dating platforms, Schmooze sets itself apart by encouraging users to spark conversations through swiping and sharing relatable memes as icebreakers. The approach strikes a chord with the younger generation, which places a premium on both humor and authentic self-expression. Schmooze’s AI comprehends users’ personalities, preferences, and traits based on their meme interactions. The understanding enables the app to accurately predict user characteristics and subsequently offer compatible matches.

“Our journey began with a recognition – that the younger generation communicates its thoughts, emotions, and life experiences through the language of memes. So we harnessed AI to extract what the language of memes say about people’s preferences to help them laugh their way to love. Schmooze isn’t just about matching; it’s about providing a space where humour becomes the bridge to forging meaningful relationships,” Vidya Madhavan, co-founder, Schmooze, said.

Since its inception, the platform has received traction, facilitating over 3.5 million matches, engaging in 50 million meme swipes. By harnessing the power of memes, Schmooze has turned humour into a catalyst for creating meaningful relationships.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 09:18 IST

