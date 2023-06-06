Scaler partners with Disney+ Hotstar for WTC 2023 finals

Scaler announced its association with the online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar as an official partner for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia from June 7 to June 11. Through the association, the edtech startup aims to garner around 50 million cumulative impressions for the edtech’s brand film that urges working professionals to be self-driven in their pursuit of skill-based career growth.

Since its inception, Scaler’s marketing efforts have targeted its niche audience of working tech and IT professionals in a manner to ensures impact at a fraction of the marketing costs cited by its peers. With an emphasis on messaging and adopting a digital-first approach to reach its potential learner community, Scaler has launched campaigns, challenging the status quo.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Scaler’s evolving brand-marketing journey as we move beyond the safe harbour of our minimal investment for a maximum-impact approach. Our goal is to enhance visibility for the brand by aligning with niche sporting events that reach our desired demographic,” Rahul Karthikeyan, chief marketing officer, Scaler and InterviewBit, said.

“As we continue to expand our learner base, impactful associations with high-decibel sporting events, such as cricket, will help instantly create the desired brand awareness amidst a much wider audience,” he added.

The brand bets on sporting events like cricket for more canvassing, its association is with an OTT platform and app, as the latter emerges as the default choice of young aspiring techies and working professionals. The brand has previously collaborated with Disney+Hotstar as an associate sponsor to promote its marketing campaign during the Asia Cup.

In 2022, Scaler announced a 100 crore investment in digital marketing to capture the minds of young and aspiring techies through their medium of choice. Scaler has observed a 100% increase in enrolment inquiries for its online programs and a 200% increase in the time spent by existing learners on the platform.

Also Read Microsoft agrees to $20 million settlement over child privacy violation

As per the company, Scaler’s BTL approach, which includes strategic partnerships with creators and influencers such as Alright, Ankur Warikoo, JordIndian, RVCJ, TVF, and more, has helped the brand optimise costs while yielding positive outcomes.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook