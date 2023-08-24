Sanket Kulkarni joins Ormax Media as head of business development – theatrical

Media insights firm, Ormax Media, announced the appointment of Sanket Kulkarni as head, business development (theatrical). Kulkarni will be spearheading the company’s business development and account servicing initiatives for the Indian film industry. He and his team will work closely with leading film studios, production houses and marketing agencies in the areas of content, marketing, and business strategy.

“Sanket’s varied experience across the Indian media industry, combined with his passion for cinema, will help us further strengthen our relationships in the Indian film industry,” Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, Ormax Media, said.

Kulkarni started his career at Ormax Media itself, in 2014, as a part of the Film Insights team. After spending four years in the organisation, he moved on to ZEE5, followed by Sony LIV, where he specialised in content strategy and viewership maximisation, respectively. He brings with him an understanding of the Indian entertainment industry landscape, and will be leading Ormax Media’s efforts to collaborate with the Indian film industry.

“Post the pandemic, the theatrical business in India has been in a constant state of flux, which has resulted in recalibration across the value chain. The evolving nature of the film business in India makes audience insights and analytics more relevant than ever before. Given its repository of data and audience understanding, Ormax Media is poised to play a crucial role in the growth of the Indian film business over the next decade,” Sanket Kulkarni, head- business development- theatrical, Ormax Media, said.

Ormax Media has been working actively with the Indian film industry for 15 years and has developed several tools that are used widely across the industry including Ormax Cinematix (campaign tracking), Ormax Moviescope (film testing), Ormax First Draft (script testing), Ormax Cine Sense (cinema audience profiling), Ormax Campaign Testing, among others. Ormax Media works closely with more than 35 business partners in the theatrical sector, including Disney, Sony Pictures, Viacom 18 Studios, Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, PVR, Yash Raj Films, among others.

