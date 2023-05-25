scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Reliance Consumer Products Limited acquires 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Limited

RCPL also subscribed to non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of LOTUS for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 25 crore

Written by BrandWagon Online
RCPL has taken sole control of LOTUS with effect from May 24, 2023
RCPL has taken sole control of LOTUS with effect from May 24, 2023

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has completed the acquisition of 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Limited for an aggregate consideration of Rs 74 crore.

Recently, RCPL launched its consumer packaged goods brand ‘Independence’ in Gujarat, with plans for a national rollout. Earlier, as part of its entry into the FMCG segment, Reliance had acquired the home-grown soft drink brand, Campa. According to reports, it is also in talks to acquire Garden, Lahori Zeera and Bindu Beverages, among others.

RCPL also subscribed to non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of Lotus for an aggregate consideration of Rs 25 crore.

Also Read

Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures, said, “Reliance is excited to partner with Lotus, who have created a strong cocoa and chocolate derivatives business through sharp business acumen and perseverance. The investment in Lotus underlines our commitment to further boost indigenously developed daily use high quality products, to serve a broad customer spectrum at affordable prices.”

Also Read

RCPL has also completed the acquisition of equity shares pursuant to the open offer made under SEBI takeover regulations. RCPL has taken sole control of Lotus with effect from May 24, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 16:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market