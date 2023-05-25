scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

realme announces Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador

The announcement comes at a time as realme prepares to launch its flagship smartphone series, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G

Written by BrandWagon Online
With the collaboration, realme is poised to continue thriving and growing in the future
With the collaboration, realme is poised to continue thriving and growing in the future

realme on Thursday announced superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador for realme smartphones. The announcement comes at a time as realme prepares to launch its flagship smartphone series, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G in India.

Speaking on the collaboration, actor Shah Rukh Khan said, “The brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own pursuit of excellence. Together, we aim to ignite innovation and fuel the growth of realme globally.”

The collaboration reinforces the brand’s commitment to inspiring the millennial generation and setting benchmarks in the smartphone industry. By joining forces, realme is showcasing its focus on delivering powerful smartphones that resonate with the aspirations and ambitions of youth. With the collaboration, realme is poised to continue growing in the future, while staying true to its ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy.

Also Read
Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan’s dare-to-leap spirit perfectly resonates with our brand’s philosophy. With this collaboration, we aim to reach new heights of innovation and redefine the smartphone experience for our users,” said Tao, chief marketing officer, realme India.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 15:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market