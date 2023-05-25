realme announces Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador

realme on Thursday announced superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador for realme smartphones. The announcement comes at a time as realme prepares to launch its flagship smartphone series, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G in India.

Speaking on the collaboration, actor Shah Rukh Khan said, “The brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own pursuit of excellence. Together, we aim to ignite innovation and fuel the growth of realme globally.”

The collaboration reinforces the brand’s commitment to inspiring the millennial generation and setting benchmarks in the smartphone industry. By joining forces, realme is showcasing its focus on delivering powerful smartphones that resonate with the aspirations and ambitions of youth. With the collaboration, realme is poised to continue growing in the future, while staying true to its ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy.

“Shah Rukh Khan’s dare-to-leap spirit perfectly resonates with our brand’s philosophy. With this collaboration, we aim to reach new heights of innovation and redefine the smartphone experience for our users,” said Tao, chief marketing officer, realme India.

