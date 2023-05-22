RCB – most talked about team in IPL 2023: iCubesWire report

iCubesWire, an ad-tech digital marketing platform, has unveiled its sentiment analysis study on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The study closely monitored IPL-related conversations on Twitter, offering insights into the patterns in public opinion around players, teams, captains, controversies and brands. It is based on various data points, including the total number of mentions and the breakdown of neutral, positive and negative sentiments for different categories.

As per the study, Virat Kohli was the most trending cricketer on Twitter. The sentiment analysis also hinted at a love-hate relationship, with a considerable share of negative sentiment at 14.65%. Surya Kumar Yadav with 45.3% positive sentiments, was among the netizen’s favourite. However, the difference between the reach is considerable, with 71.89% less reach than Kohli’s. Shubman Gill, despite having approximately 86% less reach than Kohli, stood out among batsmen along with Faf du Plessis, garnering positive sentiments reflecting their favourable public image.

According to the report, bowler Mohit Sharma was the most talked about bowler during the IPL 2023 with Rashid Khan bagging the second favourite spot with 23.24% less reach than that Sharma. Interestingly, Shami sparked considerable debate with 69.9%of the sentiments being negative.

In the captain’s corner, MS Dhoni remained the favourite captain with the highest share of positive sentiments at 38.2%. Rohit Sharma stood as the second favourite captain with almost 58.48% less reach than that of Ms Dhoni followed by Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis enjoyed the most favourable reach, with 33% positive sentiments, emphasizing his popularity despite seeing less overall reach, the report added.

Commenting on the survey, Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Cricket is not just a sport but an emotion in India, and IPL, a treasure trove of public emotions. The IPL 2023 report uncovers public opinion and helps create a comprehensive market understanding. Moreover, brands can harness these insights to refine their strategies and develop impactful campaigns that resonate with their target audience.”

The report further highlighted Royal Challengers Bangalore was the most talked about IPL teams with 33.7% more reach than Mumbai Indians, the second favourite team. Chennai Super Kings stood as the third favourite team, with a reach that’s 4% less than that of Mumbai Indians. Lucknow Super Giants was the least favourite among the top 5 teams.

“Brands want to make the most of special events like IPL, and hence understanding their impact is important. Our survey serves as a compass, guiding brands towards effective strategies that engage audiences and foster positive brand sentiment. We’re proud to pioneer this deep-dive analysis, creating valuable data-centric insights for the industry,” Chopra added.

IPL 2023 also became the home ground for controversies, and some of these off-field controversies spilled over into Twitter. Among the top two controversies during IPL 2023, the conflict between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir grabbed the most attention with 322.65% more reach than the conflict between Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen.

Also Read BGMI returns on the Google Play Store

Not to mention that Dream 11 took the lead in the brand world with only 1.5% negative sentiments followed by TATA and Jio with 53.27% less reach and 33.04% less reach, respectively.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook