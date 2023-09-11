scorecardresearch
Raj Nayak joins the advisory board of YAAP

Raj Nayak will be guiding YAAP’s strategic initiatives for growth and expansion across regions

Written by BrandWagon Online
YAAP's client portfolio includes companies like NPCI, Visit Dubai, IndusInd, Lufthansa, SBI Cards, Disney, Apparel Group, MPL, Amazon, and Square Enix
YAAP's client portfolio includes companies like NPCI, Visit Dubai, IndusInd, Lufthansa, SBI Cards, Disney, Apparel Group, MPL, Amazon, and Square Enix

YAAP announced the addition of Raj Nayak to its advisory board. Raj Nayak, the former chief operating officer of Viacom18, will play a pivotal role in guiding YAAP’s strategic initiatives for growth and expansion across regions.

The appointment of Raj Nayak underscores YAAP’s commitment to its ambitious long-term goals and rapid growth plan.

“Raj’s legacy and extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry will be instrumental in driving YAAP’s strategic growth and expansion plans in the coming months. His addition to the board aligns with our ongoing expansion across regions, leadership appointments, and our pursuit of product and service excellence,” Atul Hegde, founder, YAAP, said.

Raj Nayak’s career spans over three decades, during which he has founded and held leadership positions at media and entertainment companies, including Star TV and NDTV. His most recent role as the chief operating officer at Viacom18 saw him spearheading some of the network’s most iconic shows and properties. Following his tenure at Viacom18, Nayak ventured into a new domain with House of Cheer, a full-service happiness and technology hub specializing in creation, curation, and consultancy, where he serves as the managing director.

YAAP has been on a trajectory of strategic growth, with recent additions such as Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, the former UAE Ambassador to India, to its advisory board, as well as leadership appointments across India and GCC. The company has also formed a strategic partnership with Tagger Media, a US-based influencer marketing platform.

The developments follow YAAP’s acquisition of Crayons Communications including a remarkable 97% increase in top-line growth and a fivefold rise in profitability for FY21-22. YAAP’s client portfolio includes companies like NPCI, Visit Dubai, IndusInd, Lufthansa, SBI Cards, Disney, Apparel Group, MPL, Amazon, and Square Enix.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 11:00 IST

