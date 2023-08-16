Parag Milk Foods unveils new ‘Garv se Gowardhan Ghee’ campaign

Parag Milk Foods known for Gowardhan Ghee unveiled its latest campaign that leverages the popularity of Gowardhan Ghee, crafted from cow’s milk.

The latest iteration of “Garv se Gowardhan Ghee” propels the narrative of pride to greater depths, adding an additional layer of significance. Through this TVC campaign, the objective is to delve into the intricate connection between Gowardhan Ghee and the culinary artistry of everyday meals. The campaign seeks to portray how Gowardhan Ghee transforms ordinary dishes into extraordinary creations, infusing them with unparalleled richness and flavour. By showcasing the pivotal role that Gowardhan Ghee plays in enhancing taste and texture, the campaign aims to evoke a sense of pride not only in the brand but also in the process of cooking itself.

Speaking on the campaign, Akshali Shah, vice president and executive director, Parag Milk Foods added, “Our aspiration was to take a significant stride forward in the Garv se Gowardhan Ghee campaign. The inaugural season effectively instilled a sense of pride. Now, our focus was to delve into the dimension of pride and delve deeper into the culinary process. We aimed to showcase the pride of cooking, the pride inherent in crafting daily meals. BelieveTrinity, our chosen agency, has executed this admirably. We are excited to witness the campaign inspiring individuals to take pride in their cooking and create unforgettable moments around food.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by BelieveTrinity. Elaborating on this, Samarth Shrivastava, founder, BelieveTrinity said, “Our intent in the current campaign is to showcase how Gowardhan Ghee is used by millions of homemakers across India to make everyday food super special & super tasty. Simple masalas and dals are taken to the next level with the magic of Gowardhan Ghee.”

Additionally, the TVC campaign has been boosted by in-show integration as co-sponsors of reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, radio, print, outdoor, and activations.

