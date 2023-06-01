KRAFTON unveils BGMI themed docu-series India Ki Heartbeat

KRAFTON, Inc., creators of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has unveiled a new docu-series called ‘India Ki Heartbeat’ that delves into the vibrant universe of the game.

Produced by Supari Studios and led by director Khushboo Ranka, this production follows the stories of casual and professional gamers alike, uncovering the stories that shaped gaming in India. The docu-series takes a deep dive into the lives of casual gamers, professional gamers, aspiring pro players and content streamers, as well as individuals who have carved a niche for themselves in the community as organisers and founders of esports tournaments.

Sharing his thoughts at the launch of the series, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India stated, “We’ve been listening to our fans, and we’ve created content that reflects their emotions. There are so many stories about the BGMI universe out there, but we deliberately chose to tell the stories of unknown players because we know that these will resonate with millions of fans. Most BGMI players are complicated and nuanced- they make choices and their journeys are then a result of these choices. India Ki Heartbeat captures this perfectly. Fans and esports enthusiasts will definitely love this!”

Additionally, the title ‘India Ki Heartbeat’ stems from the belief amongst the community that the BGMI is not just a game, it’s an emotion. With this series, KRAFTON Inc has showcased the deep passion and emotion felt by players of the game

Furthermore, ‘India Ki Heartbeat’ aims at bridging the gap between casual content consumers and the passionate BGMI community.

