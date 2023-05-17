Kapture onboards Himanshu Garg as SVP-Engineering

As part of the leadership team expansion spree, Kapture – a SaaS-based customer experience management platform has announced the appointment of Himanshu Garg as its senior vice president- Engineering, effective 8 May 2023.

As per the company, Garg will spearhead the technology team at Kapture and supplement building new capabilities apart from enhancing existing ones.

Prior to his role in Kapture, he was associated with Google as software development engineer and Via.com as chief technology officer (CTO). Garg brings more than 15 years of domain experience and insights in technology .

Commenting on the appointment, Sheshgiri Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Kapture CX said, “Himanshu has a strong background in overseeing technical aspects and building next generation customer support platforms. He brings a vast experience in simplifying complex and progressive technology solutions that will help us cater to large enterprises and make customer support platforms easier to use.”

“Working together with Kapture’s highly capable tech talent, a vertical-focused enterprise product is something I look forward to doing. Staying ahead of the curve and continuously pushing the boundaries of what enterprises need is essential and I hope to help Kapture do just that in building a globally leading and trusted customer support platform. I’m excited to grow Kapture into an industry leader in the space,” Himanshu Garg, Senior VP (Engineering) of Kapture added.

Garg holds an MCA degree from IIT Roorkee.

