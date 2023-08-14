Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Bhola Shankar post record-breaking numbers over the weekend

The Producers Guild of India and Multiplex Association of India announced that August 11-13, 2023, was its busiest single weekend post-re-opening. The weekend set a new all-time theatrical gross box office record for the cinema industry in its 100-plus year’s history. The weekend drew over 2.10 crore moviegoers to theatres across the country, which is also the highest combined admissions record in the last 10-year history.

“A massive achievement like this is a result of an incredible filmmaking team, with cast and crew coming together to create a truly special movie-going experience. The turnout at theatres has infused a new energy in our industry, audiences are responding in numbers we have not seen for a very long time. This weekend has been a wonderful experience for people who love mainstream Indian films” Shibasish Sarkar, president, Producers Guild of India, said.

According to Sarkar, the early morning shows are getting sold out.

Also Read JSW Paints celebrates Independence Day through its new campaign

“This weekend is also an undeniable demonstration of Cinemas being the ultimate place to be part of a shared experience. Cinemas across the country would like to thank and congratulate our filmmakers and studios for pushing the boundaries to deliver unforgettable storytelling. This weekend shows that movies and cinemas are back in a big, big way. We look forward to this momentum continuing in the rest of 2023,” Kamal Gianchandani, president MAI, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook