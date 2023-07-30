It’s a Barbie world

More than a billion Barbie dolls have been sold worldwide since the doll debuted in 1959, becoming a cultural and pop icon for generations. This year, we can’t get over the overwhelming response to the live-action drama on the big screen. Barbie has become the biggest film of the year (so far) in the US and Canada, said its distributor Warner Bros, making an estimated $155 million in its opening weekend.

The much-hyped film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has also set a new marketing standard. Be it the film’s distributor Warner Bros or other lifestyle brands, the collaborations and promotions have been in sync with the release and promotion of the film worldwide, with a number of marketing campaigns and live events.

The film’s robust campaigns are estimated to have a blockbuster budget of over $100 million. Hot Wheels and Mattel collaborated to present a remote-controlled Corvette, inspired by the pink convertible Barbie drives in the movie. Hair accessory brand Hair Drama Company has collaborated with Mattel for a collection of hair accessories.

Airbnb’s Barbie’s life-size Malibu Dreamhouse added a unique experience in California this year with Ken, Barbie’s BFF, listing his room.

Xbox announced exclusive cars in the game called Forza Horizon 5, and collectible Barbie dolls. Those who play the game can acquire two Barbie-themed cars within the game, a hot pink 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV and Ken’s sleek silver 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. In fact, there’s also a diverse line of Barbie with Xbox-themed duds and accessories like the Xbox Series S console, a wireless controller, and an adaptive controller.

Both Barbiecore and Kencore are internet’s latest aesthetic trend in hot pink monochromatic fashion accessories and dresses where brands have taken to exclusive pink Barbie-themed collections or in the case of Ken, who is another reigning fashion icon, capturing the latest men’s fashion trends by Tom Ford, ASOS, Uniqlo, Gucci, alongside Zara and H&M, Giorgio Armani, Burberry aligning with Kencore aesthetics.

For a Barbie-like persona, OPI (nail lacquer), Gap (clothing), Forever 21 (clothing), grooming products and décor have introduced fashion in pink. Aldo shoes launched a brand new collection of hot pink shoes and accessories available on the Aldo website. The limited-edition lineup has hot pink kitten-heel mules, baby pink heeled sandal platforms, and fuchsia-hued Y2k-inspired shoulder bags, in addition to sneakers and rose-lense sunglasses. Pink-themed accessories by Accessorize London and Barbie-inspired outfits by Fablestreet include a glamorous pink party dress. Forever 21’s latest line has sandals, mini denim skirts, and sheer cover-up dresses, a total of 76 pieces across different style categories, including sleepwear, swim, and accessories, loungewear sets, hoodies, shorts, cropped T-shirts, and halter tank tops. The Fossil x Barbie Collection features an array of watches, jewellery, and accessories capturing the essence of Barbie’s world.

Barbie mania is also celebrated in Nykaa Fashion with bags, shoes, block heels, dusty pink polos, kurtas and lehengas, while Kaiane Designs, a conscious luxury brand for evening and resort wear, also has a collection.

Baskin Robbins has been named the official dessert partner for Barbie: The Movie in India. The brand has introduced a delightful ‘The Mermaid Sundae’ made with a creamy ice cream scoop, adorned with a whimsical mermaid tail and magical sparkles.

Usha launched India’s first remote-controlled ceiling fans that feature Barbie theme ‘Dreamtopia’ and ‘You Can Be Anything’.

